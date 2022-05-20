Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Snap One alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 63,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap One has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.