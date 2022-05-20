SnowSwap Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00003695 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $520,170.86 and $3,635.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 57.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00588285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00418639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033154 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,790.89 or 1.57555082 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008633 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.