SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Acquires 13,500 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Anthony Noto purchased 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $149,772.50.

On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70.

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $149,841.12.

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.75 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

