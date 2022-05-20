SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.57 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 460,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SolarWinds by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.