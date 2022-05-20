Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 517,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

