Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

SWN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 28,722,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,429,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 669,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 189,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 234,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

