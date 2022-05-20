Space Cow Boy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $977.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,008.81 or 1.00017421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002156 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001725 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

