Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Sells C$673,874.56 in Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.63. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.717838 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.77.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

