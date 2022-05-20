SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 319,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,761,141 shares.The stock last traded at $37.56 and had previously closed at $37.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

