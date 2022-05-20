SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,155.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $66.07 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15.

