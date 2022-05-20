SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.20

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 63755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

