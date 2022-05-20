SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.98

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 93034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after buying an additional 827,440 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

