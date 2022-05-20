SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.42

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.42 and last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 431481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

