SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.71

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.71 and last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 738834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

