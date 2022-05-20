Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives $5.34 Average PT from Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPIR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

