Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Shares of SPIR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 681,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 6,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 387,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.