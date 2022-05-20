Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $235.67

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.67 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 205.22 ($2.53). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.54), with a volume of 250,630 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.65) to GBX 347 ($4.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.82) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.17 ($3.17).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The firm has a market cap of £862.41 million and a P/E ratio of -88.86.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 8,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($24,535.87).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

