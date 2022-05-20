Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of SRAD opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth $32,918,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

