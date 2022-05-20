Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sportradar Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,492,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,668 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.