SSP Group’s (SSPG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.11) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.56) target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 347.25 ($4.28).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 226.90 ($2.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

