StableXSwap (STAX) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $16.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,281.54 or 1.00190427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018541 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001042 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.