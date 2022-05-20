Stacks (STX) Market Cap Reaches $670.29 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $670.29 million and $12.49 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 338.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.07 or 0.03564760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00511753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,375.43 or 1.75747836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00099835 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,322,636 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars.

