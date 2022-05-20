STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.40

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 36398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.