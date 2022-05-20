Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a research report on Thursday.

SCBFY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. 175,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,726. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

