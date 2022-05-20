Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Purchases $192,250.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,775,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SMP opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

