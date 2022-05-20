Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $859.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.76 per share, with a total value of $199,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $192,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 670,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,775,072.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $793,440. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,542,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

