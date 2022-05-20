Standex International (SXI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Standex International (NYSE: SXI) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2022 – Standex International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

5/11/2022 – Standex International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

5/9/2022 – Standex International was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/6/2022 – Standex International had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $139.00 to $143.00.

4/7/2022 – Standex International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/31/2022 – Standex International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SXI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.54. 53,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Standex International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

