Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

NYSE:STN opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $18,064,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 245,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

