State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus upgraded State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $68,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in State Street by 16.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in State Street by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

