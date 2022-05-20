Stealth One Day Volume Reaches $176.00 (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $481,097.47 and approximately $176.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

