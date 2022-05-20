Stefanie M. Kimball Sells 2,239 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.00. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 45.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 62.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.