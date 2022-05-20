STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

SNVVF opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

