Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.05. 4,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 170,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

A number of analysts have commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $714.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,733,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

