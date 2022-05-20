Steven Lund Sells 925 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,215.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

