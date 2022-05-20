Stifel Nicolaus Increases Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$10.75

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDDRF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

