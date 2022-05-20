Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.