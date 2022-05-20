StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.77 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

