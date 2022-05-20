StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LOV opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

