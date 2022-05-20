StockNews.com Downgrades Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

FLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

FLL opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

