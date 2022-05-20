StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of GALT opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.
About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
