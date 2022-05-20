StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of GALT opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

