StockNews.com Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.46) to GBX 900 ($11.09) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.67) to GBX 740 ($9.12) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.50.

Shares of PSO opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

