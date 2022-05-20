STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.71

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 76096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.17.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

