Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Lake Street Capital

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

SSYS stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 615,791 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 48.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 554,963 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

