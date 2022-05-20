Strike Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.71 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Strike has a market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $24.16 or 0.00082457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $705.75 or 0.02408986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.55 or 0.00510479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033365 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,234.38 or 1.74882077 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008834 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,186,770 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

