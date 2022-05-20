Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($87.50) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($64.69) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($101.04) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.10 ($82.40).

ETR SAX opened at €51.30 ($53.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €59.42 and its 200-day moving average is €65.55. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €49.26 ($51.31) and a one year high of €76.05 ($79.22).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

