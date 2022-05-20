Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 7,894 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,168,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.