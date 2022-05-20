Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,092 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,075. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.05.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

