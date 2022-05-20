Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 3,087,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,871. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $87.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

