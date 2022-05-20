Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 74,041 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

NYSE C traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,966,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,599,813. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.