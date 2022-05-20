Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,037,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

LOB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,667. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

